QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear skies, low 64

Thursday: Stray pop-up, high 86

Friday: Isolated PM storm, high 87

Saturday: Some clouds, high 85

Sunday: Chance T-showers, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday evening!

Hazy skies have remained steady throughout the day. Wildfire smoke from up north has moved in the Ohio River Valley, but has mostly stayed higher in the atmosphere. While things will gloomy through the midweek, most of the next couple of days will be pleasant.

Temperatures still build through the mid 80s through the rest of the week. Thursday will start to see dewpoints slowly creep up, so the air may feel slightly uncomfortable. A low pressure center passes to our south, with very slim chances for a shower or two to push into our southeastern tier later in the day.

Chances for showers and storms slightly bump up on Friday. A cold front sweeps down from the north on Friday bringing a slim chance for a stray storm or shower. Temperatures will slightly cool off into the start of the weekend, but Saturday will turn out fairly nice with lower humidity and partly cloudy skies.

The end of the weekend sees higher chances for rain as another system tracks through. Scattered showers start later in the day, picking up overnight into Monday. Chances for wet weather stay steady for the first half of next week with temperatures levelling out in the lower 80s.

-Joe