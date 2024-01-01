QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy skies, low 29

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 40

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 41

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler, high 34

Friday: Clouds increase, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening & Happy New Year!

2024 started off with a fairly typical day for early January. In fact, this would be the first time we have started off the new year with seasonal temps in the upper 30s since 2016! Since 2019 we have had 4 of the last 5 January 1sts with highs in the 50s, but not today. Tonight clouds will be the rule, but will keep temps above normal in the upper 20s with a light breeze.

Tuesday skies will start off fairly cloudy, but will slowly start to break a bit through the day as temps will top slightly above normal around 40. We will see clearing for Tuesday night with temps back near normal in the mid 20s. More sunshine expected on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s.

Wednesday night a weak system will pass through the area, but with not much moisture with it. We will see clouds increase, and its possible we could have some scattered flurries overnight with lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday will be cooler behind this system with clearing skies and temps barely into the middle 30s. Expect seasonal temps on Friday with clouds increasing later and highs in the upper 30s. The biggest weather maker of the week will arrive later in the day on Saturday into Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The low will move up from the south as is pushes toward the east coast of the US. Initially this means more clouds for us on Saturday, with warmer air on the leading edge of this system. I think moisture will be limited to late on Saturday afternoon into the evening, with highs near 40.

Saturday night cold rain showers will mix with wet snow showers on the northern edge of the low passing to our south. We will have more wet snow further north, with mostly just cold rain in our south overnight as lows stay near 30. By Sunday morning, it appears the colder air will mix in, and bring a chance of snow showers/flurries in the morning with temps recovering to the mid 30s later.

Monday will be a drier day between weather systems, as we will have mixed clouds and temps in the upper 30s to near 40. It does appear that a bigger system will develop in the southwest early next week. This system will really take shape into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with plenty of moisture. Currently the track will be well to our west, which will bring warmer air and rain to our area by the middle of next week, something to keep an eye on.

-Dave