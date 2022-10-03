QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 68

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 40

Tuesday: Sunny sky, high 70

Wednesday: Sunny, milder, high 72

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 74

Friday: Partly cloudy, cool, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We kick off the workweek with temperatures remaining a few degrees below normal, topping out in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. We will be dry with just a slight breeze to kick off the workweek.

Temperatures start a slight warming trend as we head into Tuesday, with sunshine and highs topping out near 70. Going into Wednesday, temperatures warm into the lower 70s with sunshine.

For Thursday, temperatures continue their warming trend, with highs topping out in the middle 70s. However, the breeze does begin to pick up Thursday and cloud cover starts to increase as well. This is out ahead of a strong cold front approaching the Ohio Valley. This will bring the very slight chance for a few showers late Thursday, but nothing major. What it will do is knock our temperatures down for the weekend.

By Friday, temperatures drop to the middle 50s under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll be watching for frost advisories both Saturday and Sunday mornings, mainly in our northern counties, as temperatures are expected to start off in the low to middle 30s.

-McKenna