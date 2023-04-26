QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing sunshine, high 59

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 35

Thursday: Increasing clouds, rain late, high 64

Friday: Rain showers, high 63

Saturday: PM shower, high 67

Sunday: Rain showers, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the day with a few light and spotty showers working through the region, but by this afternoon, drier conditions are on the way. We’ll also see increasing sunshine into the afternoon hours. Daytime highs will be a couple of degrees milder than yesterday, putting us in the upper 50s to near 60 in Columbus. Highs to the north will be in the middle 50s, with highs to the south in the upper 60s.

For Thursday, expect gradually increasing cloud cover, but mostly dry during the daytime hours. Highs will top out in the middle 60s. Rain then moves in from the south starting Thursday evening, with a soaking rain continuing overnight and into Friday morning.

Highs remain in the low to middle 60s for Friday, however, expect that heavier shower activity during the morning hours, then scattered shower activity continuing throughout the day.

It does look like Saturday will be our drier weekend day, however, I still think we’ll see a few spotty showers, especially passing through during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

For Sunday, expect more rain on the way, with highs dropping back to the lower 60s and a bit of a breeze. Rain chances stick around into the start of the next workweek.

-McKenna