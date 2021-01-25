Slick roads this morning ahead of a wintry mix

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Cloudy sky, areas of fog and slick roads. Low around 30

Monday: Wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain. High 35

Tonight: Cold rain. Low 33

Tuesday: Chance for showers, otherwise cloudy & warmer. High 43

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance for overnight snow. High 35

Thursday: Chance for morning flurries, otherwise partly sunny, brisk and colder. High 28

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High 33

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Morning and happy Sunday!

Winter weather advisories will go back into effect this morning as the chance for a wintry mix of snow and cold rain moves in. Ahead of this, we are seeing very slick roads as we approach the morning commute.

Last night’s freezing drizzle created a coating of ice on untreated surfaces like roads, sidewalks and cars that were parked outside. Even though we are dry now, this morning slick roads could result in slow moving traffic since temperatures are sill below freezing.

Our next weather system will be moving in from the south later today. This will push in a wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain by this afternoon. As this mix transitions over to rain this afternoon, we will be watching surface temperatures to help determine when freezing rain will turn to just a cold rain with temperatures in the mid 30s.

Overnight, the main area of low pressure a cold front will move through. This will keep around the chance for rain showers. Areas north of I-70 will see a better chance for freezing rain.

Roads will be wet as we start off the day on Tuesday. Since temperatures will only be above freezing by a degree or 2, there still could be a few slick spots, so plan for extra travel time even if your drive is just wet.

Rain showers will wrap up Tuesday afternoon, and a southerly shift in wind will help to boost temperatures into the 40s.

The warmer, dry conditions won’t last for long though. Another system will move in on Wednesday. This will bring in the chance for some rain and snow showers in the afternoon, then snow overnight as lows fall close to 20 degrees.

High pressure will build in by the end of the week and help to clear out the clouds. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with highs only reaching the upper 20s.

We’ll see a warmup over the weekend with highs climbing back into the 40s ahead of our next chance for showers.

Have a great day, and remember ice & snow, take it slow!

-Liz