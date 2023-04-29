QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, late showers, high 65

Tonight: Isolated showers, low 48

Sunday: Mostly rain, high 58

Monday: Rain showers, high 48

Tuesday: Scattered showers, high 51

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday morning!

Some of us waking up on the wet side already with a couple patches of drizzle and mist developing. Skies dry out a little bit more by the afternoon. For the Cap City Half Marathon, starting at 8 a.m., there could still be areas of drizzle.

We’re dry by the afternoon, but won’t see much sunshine. By sunset, scattered showers push back in and last into Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly rainy throughout the day. Another cold front tracks through the state. Some thunderstorms could even pop up Sunday evening as the front passes through.

Rain chances stay high to start off the work week. Temperatures will have taken a steady hit from back to back cold fronts over the weekend. We fall from the mid 60s on Saturday to the 50s on Sunday and the 40s by Monday.

Throughout the upcoming week, rain chances will eventually taper away by midweek. Temperatures will try to recover a little more, making it back to the 60s by next Friday.

-Joe