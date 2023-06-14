QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing skies, high 72

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 53

Thursday: Few PM showers, high 81

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 78

Saturday: Sunny & seasonable, high 82

Sunday: Late thundershower, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

After a few early morning showers, skies will only get better throughout the rest of Wednesday! We even manage to get a good bit of sunshine in time for sunset and some blue skies beforehand. Temperatures will still be a little cooler as we climb to the mid to lower 70s.

Skies remain clear for Wednesday night and the first part of Thursday. But, a few showers and even some storms move back in for Thursday afternoon and evening. Thursdays wet weather moves along a low pressure center and cold front. So, even though we briefly reach the lower 80s on Thursday, we’re back in the upper 70s by Friday.

Friday is the first day that we see mostly dry and sunny weather settle in this week. We keep the sunny trend going into the start of the weekend. Temperatures warm back to seasonable numbers, in the lower 80s, for the weekend.

Another chance for stray thundershowers holds off until Sunday evening. As we go into next week, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will stay steady for the first half of the week. At least temperatures will stay around average numbers in the mid to lower 80s.

-Joe