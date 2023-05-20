QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain ends early, high 68

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 49

Sunday: Sunshine returns, high 76

Monday: Sunny, seasonable, high 78

Tuesday: Warmer sunshine, high 80

Wednesday: Midweek warmup, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday morning!

A cold front continues to trek through Central Ohio this morning. That’s going to bring a steady chance for scattered showers closer to sunrise. The main line of the front should push out to the east around 9-10 AM. A couple of lingering showers are left over into the afternoon, but plenty of sunshine moves in for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be a little cooler as we only make it to the upper 60s.

We get a quick rebound for the rest of the weekend. Sunshine holds tight for Sunday. Temperatures bounce right back up to the mid 70s. For the week ahead, we’re in store for one of the longest stretches of sunshine we’ve seen in a while.

Back to back high pressure centers will move in for the work week. We do see a couple of cold fronts try to move through our forecast, but they fall apart before they do. So, from Monday through Friday, we’re looking at sunny skies sticking around with a few clouds.

Temperatures in the week ahead will warm up well above average. We’re in the upper 70s to start off the work week, but we’re climbing each day. By the end of the week, we have the potential to reach the lower 80s!

-Joe