QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few showers, low 65

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated chance, high 84

Thursday: Late storms, high 86

Friday: Sunny, isolated shower, high 82

Saturday: Few clouds, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

Skies have stayed a little drier as we’ve gone throughout Tuesday. Slight amounts of haze have kept air quality at “moderate” levels, but we’re improving through the week. A little bit of wet weather is left over for tonight before we get drier for Wednesday.

Stray storms and showers are moving into areas south of I-70 as we go through Tuesday evening and night. They’ve haven’t proven to be too strong. A couple of stray showers have managed to push into our northern counties as well.

Rain chances stay steady, if not a little higher, as we go into Tuesday night. Shortly after midnight, skies start to dry out. By Wednesday, there really isn’t that much more rain expected. While skies are dry, we do see some points of the day turn mostly cloudy, blocking out a good bit of sunshine.

Rain chances pick up on Thursday as a cold front moves through Central Ohio. That brings better chances for storms and showers later in the day. The rain is quick, so we’ll be mostly dry and sunny again by Friday. Temperatures will cool off a good bit. We’ll go from the mid 80s on Thursday to the lower 80s by the weekend.

The weekend is shaping up to look very nice for a lot of us. Temperatures will warm back through the mid 80s by Sunday. Skies remain dry with more sunshine filling in by the end of the weekend!

-Joe