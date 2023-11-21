QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers tapering, low 40

Wednesday: Drier, colder, high 45

Thanksgiving: Cool sunshine, high 50

Friday: Partly sunny, high 43

Saturday: Clouds building, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

Some much needed rain has found its way through Central Ohio with many of us picking up close to an inch of rain. With the heaviest rain out of the way, we are heading towards clearer and drier weather through the rest of the week.

Skies finally dry out by Wednesday morning, but remain cloudy. Temperatures won’t get too warm throughout the day, leveling out in the mid to lower 40s. Sunshine finally starts to peek in right as the sun sets.

Thanksgiving has plenty of sunshine. That will help bump temperatures up to the upper 40s and lower 50s – seasonable for this time of year. A few more clouds move in for Black Friday, but temperatures tumble to the lower 40s.

The weekend stays on the cooler side in the lower 40s. Saturday remains dry, but clouds will build as the day goes on. Scattered showers push in on Sunday with rain lingering into Monday. Temperatures will take a hit once again as we fall to the upper 30s by Tuesday.

-Joe