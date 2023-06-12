QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing skies, high 70

Tonight: Mostly clear, low

Tuesday: PM storms, high 70

Wednesday: Early showers, high 75

Thursday: Some sun, PM storms, high 82

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday afternoon!

After yesterday’s wet weather, we are slowly drying out and clearing up through the rest of the day. We get a little bit more sunshine by Monday evening. Temperatures will be much cooler as we struggle to make it to 70 degrees today.

Storms and showers return by Tuesday. A low pressure center passes to the north of Central Ohio, bringing in some scattered showers by the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are possible into the evening as rain lasts overnight. A couple of showers last to start us off on Wednesday, but we clear throughout the day.

Another scattered chance for storms returns on Thursday before we start to clear out by Friday with more sunshine. Temperatures through the week will stay in the lower 70s for the first half. We’re warming back to the lower 80s by the end of the week, getting us closer to average.

This upcoming weekend doesn’t look to stay as dry as Friday does. While we are mostly dry through Saturday, there’s a chance to see some showers and storms in the afternoon. There are better chances to see the same wet weather on Sunday. At least temperatures stay in the 80s and 70s through the weekend!

-Joe