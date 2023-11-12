QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Skies clearing, high 53

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, low 34

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 60 (33)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 57 (35)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 60 (39)

Thursday: Clouds building up, high 62 (47)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure begins to settle over central Ohio this Sunday. With this clouds will clear throughout the day and skies will be sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs today in the low to mid 50s. This will be the only day normal temps will be around for at least a week as a warm up is on the way.

Tonight keeps the skies mostly clear. This will aid in temperatures falling even colder overnight. In the city lows will be around 34 degrees with outlaying and rural areas falling below the freezing point. Winds tonight will be light an variable. Frost development is expected across the region.

The start of the new works week is expected to stay quiet. Monday brings more sunshine and warming trend as high temperatures will reach the 60 degree mark in Columbus. Winds will shift and start blowing from the west. Expect a fairly breezy afternoon across central Ohio.

Skies will stay mainly clear through Wednesday thanks to that high pressure center. More clouds will build up later in the week ahead of increasing rain chances by Friday. We are tracking a slight chance for scattered rain showers to end the work week and linger into Saturday morning. The long term temperature trend by Thanksgiving day shows warmer weather sticking around.

-Bryan