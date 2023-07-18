QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Showers south, high 83

Tonight: Few showers, low 65

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated chance, high 84

Thursday: Late storms, high 86

Friday: Sunny, isolated shower, high 82

Saturday: Few clouds, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday afternoon!

Skies have managed to get a little better as we’ve gone through the week! Haze has continued to push out of our area, improving area quality. Skies are a little sunnier as well, but stray chances for showers will eventually return to the area.

Stray to scattered showers will start to pick up for areas south of I-70 by the late afternoon and early evening. Those will continue up until sundown before we start to dry out later tonight. We manage to remain mostly dry for Wednesday with a very stray chance for a shower.

Rain chances pick up on Thursday as a cold front moves through Central Ohio. That brings better chances for storms and showers later in the day. The rain is quick, so we’ll be mostly dry and sunny again by Friday. Temperatures will cool off a good bit. We’ll go from the mid 80s on Thursday to the lower 80s by the weekend.

The weekend is shaping up to look very nice for a lot of us. Temperatures will warm back through the mid 80s by Sunday. Skies remain dry with more sunshine filling in by the end of the weekend!

-Joe