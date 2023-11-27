QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cold, low 20

Tuesday: Clearing, breezy, cold, high 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 42

Thursday: Clouds increase late, high 50

Friday: Rainy day, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It has been a chilly day today with temps running a dozen below normal in the middle 30s. Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and cold temps running in the upper teens to lower 20s. Tuesday most of us will start off with single digit wind chills, and will not warm up that much through the day.

Skies will clear during the day on Tuesday with temps near 30 for the high with wind chills only getting into the lower 20s. Expect an even colder night tomorrow night with mostly clear skies and lows into the mid to upper teens with wind chills even colder. Wednesday should be a mostly sunny day with temps slightly below normal in the lower 40s.

Thursday expect mostly sunny skies early with clouds increasing later with highs back near 50. Rain will come back Thursday night and into Friday with highs on Friday remaining near normal in the upper 40s. Showers will taper off overnight Friday into early Saturday. Saturday expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s.

Rain will return later on Sunday with highs a bit warmer in the middle 50s. Showers will continue into early next work week with highs in the lower 50s on Monday too.

-Dave