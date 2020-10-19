Showery start to the work week ahead of a major warm-up

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: On/off rain showers, low 51

Tuesday: Sct’d Showers, mostly cloudy, warming late, high 62

Wednesday: Breezy, warmer, partly sunny, high 75

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 79

Friday: Warm start, cold front with rain later, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It has been a cool, damp, drizzly, blah kind of day today with a stationary boundary draped across our area. This will keep things wet and cool through the evening, but will also keep temps from falling much overnight tonight. Expect showers on and off, very light through midnight.

After midnight temps will fall a few degrees back to the lower 50s with patchy showers, some lowering visibility as well. Rain showers will continue through the morning on Tuesday with the boundary near our backyards still. Temps will only climb to the lower 50s during the morning.

Later in the day the showers will start to thin out later in the day with clouds breaking a bit before sunset and temps will peak by sunset in the lower 60s. Expect overnight mostly cloudy and warm conditions with lows in the upper 50s.

That warm start on Wednesday will help along with a good amount of wind, to push our temps up into the middle 70s on Wednesday with partly sunny skies. Thursday will start warm as well, and with less wind, but more sunshine we should see temps into the upper 70s to lower 80s in the southern part of the state.

Friday will start the warmest in the lower 60s but will not climb as much as the last few days, as a cold front will be passing through our area in the afternoon hours and push east in the evening. This will bring rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two as well.

Behind the front, things should dry out, but will stay rather cloudy for the weekend. This will keep temps in the lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday with partly sunny skies. Monday will see a few isolated showers possible with warmer temps ahead of a midweek cold front with highs in the middle 60s.

-Dave