QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Overnight: Rain & storms early, few sprinkles near daybreak, low 52

Saturday: Becoming windy, on/off showers expected, falling temps, (daytime) high 52

Sunday: Clearing skies, nice afternoon, high 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 68

Tuesday: Clouds increase, showers later, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Early Saturday Morning,

We are continuing to watch a line of showers and storms just after midnight moving through the western portion of the state. These cells should weaken as they push east overnight and before daybreak. Temps have been generally in the lower to middle 50s with the southerly flow increasing temps at times overnight.

After the rain and storms pass, temps will settle into the upper 40s west to lower 50s everywhere else. The daytime high on Saturday will occur near daybreak with temps in the lower 50s and then as winds pick up and rain showers move in temps will slowly fall later in the day back into the upper 40s.

The showers will end overnight Saturday and clouds will be thinning out by daybreak on Sunday. Sunday will feature a lot more sunshine, especially in the afternoon with highs near 60. We will warm up even more for Monday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. A weak cold front will drop down for Tuesday, and showers will return late in the day.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s, which is still above normal. We will warm back to the lower 60s on Wednesday with rain likely ahead of our next system. This will push through next Thursday with showers at least in the first half of the day with highs in the middle 50s.

We will see a mix of clouds and a more seasonal day next Friday with highs in the middle 50s.

-Dave