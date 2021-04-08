Showers tonight, some rumbles, more rain heading into the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers, few rumbles before midnight, low 54

Friday: Sunshine early, clouds later, few pm showers, high 75

Saturday: On/off showers, high 72

Sunday: Chance of showers, high 62

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

After another very warm day today with highs back into the upper 70s, afternoon rain showers cooled most of our area back into the lower 60s. This evening additional showers and storms from the southwest will approach the area and could bring a few stronger storms with gusty winds to our southern counties before sunset.

We will see scattered showers and a few storms mainly before midnight tonight with slowly clearing skies late toward morning with lows in the lower to middle 50s. Friday will start off with more sunshine early, more clouds later, with a few isolated showers late and highs in the middle 70s.

We will see on and off showers on Saturday, with breezy conditions at times with temps still be quite warm on Saturday with highs in the lower 70s. Rain will increase a bit later on Saturday, it will be a breezy day with highs still in the lower 70s. Sunday we will continue with a low chance of showers in our forecast with highs in the lower 60s.

Monday we will see a little bump in temps back into the upper 60s, before more clouds return on Tuesday and another weak system arrives with showers Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 60s. We will drop to the upper 50s on Wednesday with rain showers possible.

It will remain cooler with mix of clouds on Thursday, temps will be a couple of degrees below normal in the lower 60s.

-Dave