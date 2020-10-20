Showers today will be followed by much warmer temps

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers taper off, mostly cloudy and cool. High 60

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low 57

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, slight chance of a shower. High 74

Thursday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. 57/79

Friday: Partly cloudy, afternoon showers. 59/77

Saturday: Showers early, partly sunny and cooler. 51/59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

The cool and gray weather will stick around today ahead of much warmer temperatures and another chance for rain by the end of the week.

Today we’re still watching the front that has stalled to our south east kick up rain showers. Today showers will stay light and scattered, and we’ll be left with a cloudy sky during breaks from the rain. Temperatures will be a touch warmer than yesterday and climb up near 60 degrees.

Overnight, we’ll see a slight chance for more showers, but mostly just stay under s cloudy sky. This will help act like a blanket and keep in some of our daytime heating. Lows will be mild and only fall to the mid to upper 50, more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The chance for showers continues Wednesday morning thanks to a cold front. As rain showers clear out by the afternoon, we’ll be left with clouds and much warmer temperatures. Highs will jump to the low to mid 70s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Our warming trend continues on Thursday as clouds start to break up and even allow for some sunshine in the mix as well. After starting out in the mid to upper 50s on Thursday & Friday, both days will top off close to 80 degrees.

Our attention shifts back to rain showers again on Friday with an approaching cold front. Right now the front looks like it won’t bring rain back until late in the day Friday, with showers wrapping up Saturday morning.

We’ll keep an eye on this front as we approach kickoff of the first Buckeye game of the season. While it looks Saturday afternoon will be cloudy and dry, there are some models showing that this front could stall out in the Ohio Valley and keep around the chance for more showers.

Have a great day!

-Liz