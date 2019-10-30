Showers today, Hallo-wet and windy tomorrow

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Showers later, cool. High 62

Tonight: Showers, cool, light wind. Low 58

Halloween: Rainy and windy, up to 2” of rain. High 63(36)

Friday: Clearing, breezy and cool. 47(32)

Saturday: Patchy frost early, mostly sunny. 49(31)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Rain showers will move into the state in this afternoon focusing on the nearly stalled boundary to the southeast. Highs will top out around 60. Tonight will be a mild night with lows temps less than ten degrees cooler than today’s high.



Tomorrow will be rainy and windy with a chance of thunder right into the late afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times with one to inches possible. By Trick or Treat hours the rain will be more scattered, but the winds will be very strong with gusts up 40mph.

It will dry out Friday with leftover showers in the morning and strong winds on the backside of retreating low pressure. The weekend will be cool especially in the mornings when lows will be close to freezing. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny days with highs in the 40s.



Keep an umbrella handy!

-Bob