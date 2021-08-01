Showers & thunderstorms return for the end of the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

  • This morning: Partly cloudy, low 60-65
  • Today: Clouds increase, then p.m. t-storms, high 80
  • Tonight: Clouds clearing, low 58
  • Monday: Sunny sky, high 79
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 81
  • Wednesday: Sunny & mild, high 84
  • Thursday: Warm & sticky, chance for p.m. showers, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Showers and thunderstorms will move in this afternoon ahead of a cooler, and sunnier start to the workweek.

Even though it’s a mostly clear and mild start to the day, clouds will build in ahead of a cold front followed by afternoon showers and thunderstorms as highs climb to around 80 degrees. Thunderstorms will not be severe, but could have isolated strong wind gusts and pockets of heavy rainfall. Remember, thunderstorms do not need to be severe to be dangerous. Which is why it’s always important to take action like “when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in and help to clear out the clouds. It will be a mild, if not cool night as lows bottom out in the upper 50s.

High pressure takes charge for the start of the workweek. This will will mean plenty of sunshine and a gradual warming trend.

Have a great day!

-Liz

