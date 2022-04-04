QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain early, mostly cloudy, high 53

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 41

Tuesday: Light rain early, showers pick up later, high 60

Wednesday: Showers, PM storm, high 67

Thursday: Partly cloudy, rain later, high 61

Friday: Rain showers, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

Temperatures start off cool this morning, with lows in the 30s. By afternoon, daytime highs will top out in the low to mid 50s. We will see rain picking up about the time of the morning commute, and those light showers will continue through the early afternoon. Once showers taper, we’ll be left with mostly cloudy skies and just a light breeze.

As we head into Tuesday, temperatures start out in the low 40s and top out right near 60, which is near-normal for this time of year. Showers will move in from south to north on Tuesday, starting in the morning in the south, then spreading to the north by afternoon.

We’ll be a bit warmer on Wednesday, with daytime highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday starts off mostly dry, then showers pick up by afternoon, and we could see a thunderstorm by afternoon.

Thursday starts off partly cloudy, then rain picks up by afternoon. Daytime highs on Thursday top out in the low 60s.

We end the workweek on Friday with showers, once again picking up in the afternoon, and continuing into the evening hours. Daytime highs top out in the low 50s.

We start the weekend off cool, in the 40s with showers Saturday, then drier air, with highs in the mid to upper 50s by Sunday.

-McKenna