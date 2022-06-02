QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM rain & rumbles, clearing later, high 72

Tonight: Clearing clouds, low 54

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 77

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 77

Sunday: Increasing clouds, high 80

Monday: Rain & storms, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ll see a few scattered showers across the forecast area to start the day off, with a few rumbles of thunder in our southern counties. These showers will be lighter in coverage today than they were yesterday, and we’ll see them taper off for the most part by mid-afternoon, then we’ll see drier conditions behind that as high pressure builds in. Daytime highs today will be cooler, in the low 70s.

As high pressure dominates, dry air and mostly sunny skies will be around through the end of the workweek and start of the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s, and that’s right where we’ll be on Saturday.

As we head into Sunday, we’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day, but still, dry conditions remaining in place. Highs will top out in the low 80s, and we will start to feel increasing humidity values throughout the afternoon.

Our next round of rain and storms returns to kick off the next work week.

-McKenna