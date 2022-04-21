QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Morning showers, breezy, high 66

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 81

Sunday: Partly cloudy, night showers, high 82

Monday: Rain showers, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday, everybody!

We start the day off with showers across the region, and we’ll continue to see rain through this afternoon, when showers will begin to taper from west to east. Warm air continues to filter in though, and temperatures today will top out right near normal, in the mid to upper 60s. We will be a bit gusty this afternoon, but clouds will begin to decrease as rain tapers.

As we head into Friday, we’ll see a few scattered showers, mostly in our northern counties, and temperatures will top out right near 70° with mostly cloudy skies.

The weekend looks fantastic, with highs in the low 80s both days, and mostly sunny skies. We will remain dry through the weekend, until rain showers move in late Sunday night and into the first of the next workweek.

We’ll see showers Monday, and daytime highs drop back down to the low 70s.

-McKenna