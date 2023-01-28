We saw some sunshine, but skies have turned mostly cloudy. Temperatures are very mild for late January, reaching the upper 40s this afternoon.

Clouds will thicken early tonight in a light southerly flow. A cold front and weak low pressure north and west will result in an increasing chance for showers after midnight. Temperatures will hold nearly steady overnight into the morning.

Light rain will taper off in the afternoon. Readings will slowly fall into the upper 30s by the evening. Colder air will filter into Ohio behind the front Sunday night.

A ripple in the flow will bring a few hours of light snow or mixed precipitation early Monday that will leave some slippery areas for the early commute, as temperatures dip to near freezing.

Arctic air will settle over the Ohio Valley this week. The primary storm track will be south of the region, though some light snow could brush the southern sections late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Afternoon temperatures through the week will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, slightly colder than normal for the end of January and beginning of February.

FORECAST

Saturday: Partly sunny, mild. High 47

Tonight: Light rain after midnight. Low 41

Sunday: Showers, mild. High 44

Monday: Early snow, brisk. High 35 (30)

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, colder. High 28 (22)

Wednesday: Some sunshine. High 31 (19)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 32 (22)

Friday: Sunny, cold. High 30 (16)