Periodic showers developed with a surge of moisture, as a warm front lifts north across the state. Winds will become gustythis evening, with temperatures rising to near 60 degrees.

Rain will be spotty early tonight during a lull, ahead of line of storms that will race eastward across Illinois and Indiana.

Low pressure tracking across the Upper Midwest to the northern Great Lakes overnight will push a cold front through the state, preceded by showers and gusty thunderstorms. A few storms could contain damaging wind.

Winds will increase on Saturday, with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range from the southwest. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers developing in the afternoon, as colder air aloft moves in. Temperatures will fall through the 50s into the mid-40s by early evening. Sunday will bring a return of sunshine and seasonable weather.

Early next week the weather will turn springlike. Temperatures will approach 70 degrees on Monday, under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will return Monday night and Tuesday, with scattered showers, as a warm front lifts north.

More widespread showers and storms are likely on Wednesday as a storm system moves across the Great Lakes, with a trailing cold front.

Forecast

Friday: Showers, breezy, mild High 61

Tonight: Scattered showers, line of rain/storms late. Low 53

Saturday: Windy, few showers p.m. High 57, falling to 45

Sunday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 53 (30)

Monday: Clouds increase, breezy, mild. High 68 (41)

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, few sorms. High 72 (54)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms High 74 (62)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 56 (43)

Friday: Partly cloudy, cool. High 47 (33)