Showers, strong storms prompt Weather Alert Day in Central Ohio

STORM TEAM 4 WEATHER ALERT DAY

A warm front will lift north, focusing a weakening early round of rain and thunder, tapering off midday. With some sunshine in the afternoon, scattered strong to severe storms will develop on lingering boundaries ahead of an approaching cold front later in the day.

Evening and overnight storms will bring a threat of damaging winds and hail with stronger storms, and heavy downpours are likely in spots overnight, diminishing early Saturday morning.

A weak cold front will push slowly south before stalling and dissipating Saturday afternoon. Lingering moisture and heating could lead to pop-up showers and storms in the early evening, primarily across the north. The same boundary will shift north Sunday, again with a few scattered mostly late-day storms.

Another strong cold front will arrive Monday with showers and storms, followed by breezy and much cooler weather like this past week.

