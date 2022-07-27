QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & storms, high 82

Tonight: Showers continue, low 70

Thursday: Pop-up storms, mainly PM, high 83

Friday: Clearing, mild, high 80

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 80

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the day off with a few pop-up showers and storms moving into the state, and only increasing in coverage as we head throughout the day. A frontal boundary has stalled just to the south of the Ohio River, and several disturbances will track along this boundary as we head through Thursday. Daytime highs today will top out in the lower 80s with increased humidity. Our southern counties will be looking at the heavier rain totals, with Pike County currently under a Flood Watch, as localized flooding is a possibility with training rain today.

While today is more of an all-day thing in the way of rain, Thursday is a bit of a different story. We could see a few pop-ups earlier in the day, but the majority of the showers and storms hold off until the afternoon and evening hours. Highs stick in the lower 80s.

That frontal boundary I mentioned earlier heads further south as we end the workweek, which allows us to dry out a little. Showers look to clear up earlier on Friday, then we’ll see clearing conditions throughout the day, with highs topping out near 80.

The weekend is looking good, with highs sticking in the lower 80s and sunshine.

-McKenna