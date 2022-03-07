QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain, storms, tumbling temps, high 58

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cold, high 44

Wednesday: Clearing, mild, high 52

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday, everybody!

We are off to a wet start this morning, as showers and thunderstorms continue to track east through the state. We’ll continue to see thunderstorms through the morning commute and into the late morning hours, and then we’ll continue to see rain showers that will start to taper this afternoon. Most of our forecast area is under a Flood Watch through this afternoon, as we’ll expect 1-2″ of rainfall, which could result in rises to creeks, streams, and low-lying areas. In addition to that, we’ll be breezy. Sustained winds will range from 10-20 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. As far as temperatures, we’ll continue to tumble throughout the afternoon, with temperatures by late afternoon sitting in the mid 40s.

Rain showers will taper off by this afternoon and we’ll start to dry out as we head into Tuesday. Daytime highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 40s, just a few degrees shy of normal for this time of year. The breeze also dies down as we head into Tuesday.

Wednesday is a bit warmer, with daytime highs in the low 50s under clearing skies. Thursday is similar with highs in the mid 50s.

Then by Friday, daytime highs will be near 60, but we’ll be tracking our next system which could bring rain, and a bit of a wintry mix as temperatures cool heading into the weekend.

-McKenna