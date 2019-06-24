Weak cold front, bringing drier air in overnight

Front pushes through overnight with drier air, setting up a beautiful Tuesday.

QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers end, some clearing later, low 65

Tuesday: Clouds early, clearing skies, nice, high 83

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, few late pop-ups, high 87

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, high 88

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening, after severe storms blasted through the area earlier this evening, things are starting to quiet down as a few showers come in along the cold front.

Overnight, the rain threat will move east, as the front pushes through the area clearing skies late. Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Tuesday will see clearing skies through the day with a lot less humidity and highs back in the lower 80s. We will see mostly clear skies Tuesday night with lows near normal in the middle 60s.

Wednesday will be a hotter day with highs into the upper 80s with ample sunshine and a few late day pop-up storms. Thursday and Friday will be quite warm and sunny with highs in the upper 80s with humidity increasing.

There should be some areas in the south that push into the lower 90s by the end of the work week. As we head into the weekend, a stalled frontal boundary to the north might be enough to keep some late day pop-ups in the forecast on Saturday, and a better chance late on Sunday as the front drops south.

This will give us a nice start to next work week with highs in the middle 80s with partly cloudy skies by next Monday.

-Dave