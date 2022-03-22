QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, sct’d showers, high 60

Tonight: Rain showers, low 53

Wednesday: Showers, PM storms possible, windy, high 69

Thursday: Stray showers, high 56

Friday: Sct’d showers, high 47

Saturday: Sct’d showers, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

The day starts off calm, with light wind speeds and just plenty of cloud cover. But by late morning, light rain showers move in. We will see scattered showers on and off throughout the day, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 50s to the north and low 60s to the south.

Rain showers will ramp up Tuesday overnight into Wednesday morning with warmer, breezier air moving north. Temperatures will push into the lower 50s ahead of daybreak on Wednesday and should get into the upper 60s during the afternoon.

We’ll see two waves of precipitation Wednesday, with the first coming during the early morning, then a lull during the late morning. If we can get enough clearing between these two waves, temperatures may be able to get up into the lower 70s, which would increase the likelihood of thunderstorms, a few of which could be on the strong side. Regardless, we will be mild and windy on Wednesday, with gusts pushing up to 30-40 mph through evening.

From Wednesday through Saturday, several low pressure systems will move through, bringing rain chances off and on through Saturday.

Sunday should be a bit drier with mixed clouds and highs in the middle 40s. Expect some clearing early on Monday with clouds later and highs in the lower 50s.

-McKenna