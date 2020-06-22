Showers & storms returning as early as overnight tonight

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms return, low 68

Tuesday: Rain likely, some storms, high 81

Wednesday: More sunshine, few pm pop-ups, high 79

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 80

Friday: Sunshine early, chance of rain/storms at night, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a fair day today with temps that still topped off near normal in the lower to middle 80s. We have had some showers and a few storms around the area this afternoon which have just added to the amount of storms in our area.

We will watch as rain showers and some storms start to filter into our area later this evening and into the overnight hours tonight with temps falling into the lower to middle 70s by midnight. Better chances of showers and storms will occur overnight tonight and into the morning on Tuesday with lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will see scattered showers and storms, a good day to keep the rain gear handy. Temps will slowly climb to the middle 70s on Tuesday with afternoon highs pushing to the lower 80s. Showers will taper down Tuesday night with some clearing.

Wednesday we will have partly cloudy skies early, but we will still be under the influence of the back side of the same weather system, and this will give us a spoke of energy late on Wednesday that could kick up a storm or two with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday should be our one straight up dry day with partly cloudy skies, and highs near 80. We will see our next system moving on Friday. It will start off with sunshine early, but clouds will increase late Friday with storms by Friday night. Highs on Friday will top in the middle 80s.

The weekend an unsettled weather pattern will return with scattered showers and storms with highs back into the upper 80s with rain and storms possible on and off through the weekend. While it will not be a total washout, it will be hard to make plans outdoors as well without a plan b.

Rain chances will continue into early next week on Monday with highs in the upper 80s.

-Dave