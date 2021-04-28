Showers, storms expected to bring welcome rain to central Ohio

Gusty southwest winds pushed temperatures into the 80s Tuesday, our warmest day since Sept. 12. A Bermuda High will pump up more warmth and increasing humidity ahead of a storm system in the Midwest, with an increasing threat of rain and storms late in the day.

A frontal boundary draped across Lower Michigan and the Northeast will be the focus for some potentially strong storms, primarily in northeastern Ohio. Farther west, scattered showers and a few gusty storms will develop toward evening in central Ohio.

We are nearly 2″ below normal in precipitation this month, but that could be mostly erased with periods of rain overnight and Thursday, as a second storm pulls out of the southern Plains and moves up the Ohio River Valley.

A cold front will push past the state late Thursday, bringing in much cooler and drier weather to start the weekend.

High on Friday will be mostly in the 50s to near 60, with a touch of frost in the colder spots Saturday morning, followed by a nice Sunday warmup.

