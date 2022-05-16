QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d showers & storms, clearing later, high 73

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 74

Wednesday: Showers, PM storms, high 72

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 79

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We’re off to a wet start this morning, with showers and thunderstorms moving through the area. The heavier rain and storms really start to wrap up this morning, then we’ll just see a few scattered showers and pop-up storms on the back end off all of this, for the most part tapering by this afternoon. Good news for us, we are not expecting severe potential with these storms, mostly due to the timing being overnight and with the loss of daytime heating. On the backend, high pressure builds in and we’ll see clearing clouds and dry conditions. Highs top out in the low to mid 70s.

Dry air continues through Tuesday, when we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. This will be one of the better days of the week.

As we head into Wednesday, we’ll start off with a few showers during the earlier part of the day, then storms move in by afternoon. Daytime highs top out in the low 70s on Wednesday.

Showers and storms continue throughout the day on Thursday, with highs topping out in the upper 70s. We’ll be keeping an eye on this timeframe for any severe potential as it approaches.

We end the workweek with highs well into the upper 80s on Friday and mostly sunny conditions, with our next round of rain approaching overnight as we kick off the first of the weekend.

-McKenna