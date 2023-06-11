A band of showers lifted northeast ahead of a warm front midday, bringing a good general rainfall, with some locally heavy showers.

There will be a lull in the rain later in the day, before more scattered showers and storms develop this evening. Heating will be limited by cloud cover, as readings fall into the upper 60s in rainy periods.

Low pressure developing along a cold front will bring more rain and a few storms early tonight, , tapering off to scattered showers after midnight. There will be some heavy rainfall totals by early Monday of up to an inch, very beneficial after a long dry spell.

Clouds will give way to partial sunshine Monday afternoon, with cooler weather settling in for the first part of the week. High temperatures will only reach the low 70s.

Showers are likely on Tuesday with an upper-level disturbance, with rain lingering into the overnight and a continuation of the unseasonably cool pattern.

Temperatures will warm back into the 80s later in the week, with a chance for a few storms on Thursday.

Forecast

Sunday: Cloudy, showers, few storms. High 73

Tonight: Showers, storms, heavy rain. Low 58

Monday: Clouds, sprinkles, cooler, partial clearing late. High 70

Tuesday: More showers, cool. High 71 (53)

Wednesday: Clouds, clearing p.m. High 76 (57)

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, stray storm. High 83 (56)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 83 (58)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 82 (59)