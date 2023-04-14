QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few showers early, better chances south, low 57

Saturday: Isolated t-showers, high 77

Sunday: Rain, storms in the pm hours, breezy, high 75

Monday: Cold rain showers, breezy, high 48

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cool, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been another mild day today, but not as warm as the last few days. We are on the northern edge of a system to our southeast. This has increased cloud cover across our area, and brought in some rain showers. However, most of these showers have been evaporating before hitting the ground, but still aiding in the cooling effect dropping temps a bit. Numbers are still running well above normal (64°) today.

Tonight showers will be scattered in our southern counties this evening into the early overnight with mostly cloudy skies and warm temps in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday expect partly sunny skies, with a few isolated showers possible early. By the afternoon we will see a few isolated t-showers popping up. On Saturday we will be on the western edge of that system that is driving up the east coast, so rain chance will not be great.

Highs on Saturday should be back in the upper 70s. Things will quiet down Saturday night as the system pulls away from our area. Temps will only fall to the upper 50s Saturday night. Sunday should start dry, but rain showers will pop-up by late morning with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon as a strong cold front approaches our area. Because the front arrives late afternoon Sunday, and it will be breezy ahead of it, highs will reach into the middle 70s.

The front could bring some gusty winds and small hail along with it Sunday later. Sunday night temps will fall close to normal as the front moves east. The low associated with the front will lag behind and drag across the northern part of the state for Monday. On the underside of the low on Monday we will have plenty of clouds, and cold rain showers.

Highs on Monday we will have temps only in the upper 40s for highs, and it will be breezy to windy, meaning it will be very cold feeling for mid-April. Tuesday expect the low to pull away and skies will be partly sunny skies, with highs still about 10 degrees below normal.

Skies will clear on Wednesday with a frosty start expected. In fact, frost advisories are possible on Wednesday, something to watch for, but with sunny skies highs will be near normal in the middle 60s. Thursday winds shift southerly, and temps surge into the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Friday expect breezy and warm conditions, with highs in the upper 70s with isolated showers late in the day as a cold front approaches the area.

-Dave