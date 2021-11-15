QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, light showers to snow showers early, low 34

Tuesday: Cloudy start, clearing later, high 52

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, rain late, warm, high 67

Thursday: Morning showers, falling temps, high 46 (falling)

Friday: Clearing, cool, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening,

We did get to see a bit of sunshine, and less wind today, but temps were still quite cool in the middle 40s, and have fallen quickly back into the 30s before sunset. We have some moisture off to our west that is working in this evening, and after sunset and before midnight we will see some of that finally hitting the ground.

I do expect that some light drizzle or light rain showers briefly changing over to light snow showers as the moisture moves across our area. Since we did have some sunshine through the day, and temps well above freezing, road should stay wet overnight with any very light accumulations in grassy areas and on top of cars. Lows will start in the middle to lower 30s Tuesday morning.

Tuesday expect mostly cloudy skies early, but quickly giving way to mostly sunny skies later with less winds and highs in the lower 50s, near normal. Temps will fall a bit early Tuesday night, and then start to rise before daybreak on Wednesday as clouds increase and winds go up.

Wednesday will be a partly sunny day with highs in the upper 60s with winds picking up during the day. Winds could gusts to near 30mph during the day on Wednesday. By late Wednesday into Wednesday night expect rain showers to increase ahead of our next cold front.

Temps will still be in the upper 50s to mid 50s by midnight Thursday morning, so technically, our high will be in the 50s on Thursday morning, but will fall to the upper to middle 40s by daybreak, and will keep falling as the cold front works east during the day. Rain showers will mainly be in the morning with clouds skies later and temps falling into the upper 30s before sunset.

Friday will start cooler in the mid to upper 20s and climb to the middle 40s during the day. Things will stay dry for week 4 of the FFN playoffs this week. Expect partly sunny skies in the weekend with temps in the upper 40s on Saturday, and showers late in the day Sunday with highs near 50. Expect showers possible on Monday with colder air moving in and highs in the lower 40s.

-Dave