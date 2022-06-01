QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Some storms, slow moving rain, low 65

Thursday: Showers, few rumbles earlier, partly sunny late, high 71

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 77

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 77

Sunday: Mostly sunny early, clouds later, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

After the hottest day of the year with our first 90° afternoon officially in Columbus, we saw some slow moving heavy rain in parts this evening. Most of the strongest to severe storms have waned and now we are dealing with some storms with slow moving moderate to heavy rainfall.

Overnight we will have pockets of heavy rain and ponding on roads as the slow moving cold front will slowly drag south. Lows will dip into the lower to middle 60s. Expect that front to be in our southern counties for Thursday morning, with additional energy riding along it, and giving us additional chances of showers and a few isolated storms. I think the best chances will be before mid-afternoon, highs in the lower 70s.

Friday we will start off much cooler in the lower 50s, and will climb to the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. The weekend is looking pretty awesome for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with plenty of sunshine both days, and cool mornings in the lower to middle 50s.

An unsettled pattern will return next week with chances of showers and storms returning to the forecast for the first half of the work week. Temps will remain near normal in the upper 70s with scattered showers and storms Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

-Dave