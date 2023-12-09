Low pressure in the western Great Lakes will be accompanied by scattered showers and blustery conditions. More widespread and heavier rain is likely this evening along a cold front, with thunder possible, tapering to showers by morning and sliding off to the east of central Ohio.

Colder air will be drawn into Ohio on Sunday, as a second wave works northeast along the frontal boundary along the Appalachians, and snow flurries are possible later in the day, as winds increase to between 20 and 30 mph out of the northwest.

Skies will clear on Monday, as winds slacken, but the weather will turn noticeably chillier. Dry weather is expected through the week, as high pressure builds into the region, with seasonable afternoon readings in the mid-40s and crisp morning lows in the mid-to upper 20s.

Forecast

Saturday: Showers, breezy, mild. High 59

Tonight: Showers, rumble of thunder, cooler. Low 38

Sunday: Showers end early, flurries later, windy. High 39

Monday: Early flurry, clouds mixing with sun, brisk. High 38 (30)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 44 (27)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 42 (29)

Thursday: Sunny. High 45 (26)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 49 (29)