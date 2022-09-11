Showers have been sporadic in a moist southerly flow, but will become more numerous this evening in advance of a slow-moving upper-air low over the Midwest. An isolated embedded thunderstorm is possible. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will slide across the state late tonight with more rain that will taper off early Monday. The upper disturbance will linger over the lower Great Lakes Monday and Tuesday, keeping skies mostly cloudy, along with a few showers and cooler temperatures in the 60s to the 70s.

High pressure will build back in midweek, resulting in mostly sunny skies and pleasant readings the remainder of the week and next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Cloudy, scattered showers, sticky. High 76

Tonight: Showers, rumbles. Low 61

Monday: Clearing, cooler. High 69

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, light showers north. High 72 (57)

Wednesday: Clearing, pleasant. High 79 (56)

Thursday: Sunny. High 80 (57)

Friday: Sunny. High 82 (56)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 83 (58)

Sunday: Clouds return, shower late. High 81 (62)