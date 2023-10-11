QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, few showers north, low 50

Thursday: Early sprinkles, clearing skies, high 76

Friday: Partly cloudy, showers late, high 76

Saturday: On & off rain showers, high 65

Sunday: Chance of more showers, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It was a more seasonal day today with temps back in the upper 60s to near 70. We will see clouds increase overnight tonight with a few showers approaching the area from the west. These will move through after midnight and into the early morning hours with warmer temps near 50.

Thursday expect a few isolated showers early, but then followed by clearing skies, temps will be above normal on Thursday with afternoon sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. Friday will start off nicely, with showers returning later in the evening hours, possibly holding off til the late parts of the Football Friday Nite games. Temps will remain mild overnight in the upper 50s.

Saturday more rain will move in as a slow moving low will approach the area, with seasonal air with it ahead of the low and the cold front. This means we will have rain showers on and off through the day on Saturday, with temps in the middle 60s and breezy conditions. Saturday night the cold front and low will push to our east.

On the backside of this low we will have some showers lingering into Sunday with cooler conditions expected and highs only in the upper 50s. Rain showers will linger on the backside of the upper low into Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs only in the middle 50s both day. Showers should end on Tuesday with some clearing, but cooler temps again on Wednesday back in the upper 50s to near 60.

-Dave