Showers, much cooler holiday weekend, sunshine later

Low pressure will track across southern Ohio Friday afternoon, accompanied by occasional showers and a few storms, mainly across southern Ohio, where the heaviest rain will fall.

Temperatures will start off in the 65- 70-degree range, then fall back into the 50s by evening behind a cold front and surge of chilly air.

Don’t expect to feel anything like May until Monday.

Showers will linger overnight, accompanied by a cool northerly wind. A trailing upper low will the weather gray and chilly Saturday, with light showers and temperatures struggling to reach 55 degrees–about 25 degrees below normal for Memorial Day weekend.

The rest of the holiday weekend should be brighter, with sun and mixed clouds Sunday, but temperatures will still be cooler than normal, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Memorial Day will be sunny and pleasant.

