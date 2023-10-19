The weather will be dry early on for the Circleville Pumpkin Show, but plan on showers moving in toward evening.

Clouds will increase ahead of a storm system in the Plains, with moisture arriving later this afternoon in the form of showers. Readings will reach the mid-60s today, which is seasonable.

Low pressure tracking across the Great Lakes on Friday will drag a cold front across Ohio, accompanied by showers and blustery conditions. A few sprinkles may linger during Football Friday Nite.

Clouds and spotty light showers will be around on Saturday for the OSU/Penn State game, with noontime kickoff readings near 50 degrees, under mostly cloudy skies with blustery northwest winds.

Sunday will be dry and cool, with afternoon temperatures in the crisp low to mid-50s. The chilly weather will continue early next week, before a warming trend sets in behind high pressure that will allow temperatures to rebound to seasonable levels by midweek.

Forecast

• Thursday: Clouds increase, afternoon showers, breezy. High 65

• Tonight: Periods of rain. Low 53

• Friday: Showers, breezy, mainly cloudy. High 60

• Saturday: Mix clouds and a little sun, brief shower. High 58 (46)

• Sunday: Partly sunny. High 54 (42)

• Monday: Mostly sunny. High 56 (35)

• Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 64 (38)

• Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 70 (46)