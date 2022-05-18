An area of showers will leave a blanket of clouds, holding afternoon temperatures to the low to mid-60s. Additional light showers will pop up, with heavier rain and storms remaining well to the south along a weak cold front that will stall south of the Ohio River.

A warm front will lift north late Thursday, with generally dry weather and temperatures rising into the low 80s, with breezy conditions. A few showers and storms are possible Thursday night.

Very warm and humid weather will settle in Friday, with a southwesterly flow, as readings reach near 90 degrees.

A cold front will approach from the west Saturday night, resulting in numerous showers and storms that will linger on Sunday. Clearing and cooler weather will follow into early next week under building high pressure. Showers could return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, off and on showers. High 66

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low 61

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, warmer. High 83

Friday: Showers early, clearing, breezy, warmer. High 90 (67)

Saturday: Partly sunny, storms late. High 85 (69)

Sunday: Rainy start, cooler. High 66 (57)

Monday: Mainly sunny, pleasant. High 68 (49)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 72 (51)