QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Isolated showers, flurry late, low 36

Friday: Sct’d rain showers, cool, high 47

Saturday: Wet snow showers early, then rain showers, high 46

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly start, high 56

Monday: Sct’d showers return, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

Keep the rain gear handy, and pack an extra layer for the next couple of days. We will watch as rain showers generally move east this evening, a few isolated showers will be possible this evening ahead of midnight with a few wet flurries near midnight mixed in.

Low temps will start in the middle 30s on Friday, and will set up for a wet snow flurries and rain showers mix chance to start the morning off, changing to just chilly rain showers by mid morning with temps pushing into the middle to upper 40s by the afternoon. Just like today, I think it will be possible to have a few rumbles of thunder on Friday, but better chances will exist for small pea sized hail and/or graupel as the air continues to chill aloft.

Friday night temps will fall back into the lower to middle 30s, and as another wave of moisture moves in overnight into Saturday, temps will be cold enough to support wet snow showers into Saturday morning. It is possible that by late morning we could again see some small pea sized hail, graupel, and an occasional rumble of thunder as well, highs will only be in the middle 40s.

Sunday will start cold near freezing, but will rise to the middle 50s with sunshine, being our nicest day of the extended forecast, but by far not the warmest. Expect temps to surge into the middle 60s on Monday with scattered showers returning. The warm front will lift further north for Tuesday and temps will remain well above normal closer to 70 with a few isolated showers possible again.

Wednesday will keep some showers in the forecast, but a breezier and warmer day with highs in the lower 70s ahead of the next cold front. That front will push through on Thursday and the timing will be important to how high our temps get. At this point expect highs in the middle 60s with scattered rain and possibly an afternoon thunderstorm.

-Dave