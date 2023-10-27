QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Isolated showers, breezy, high 76

Tonight: Sct’d rain, low 59

Saturday: Sct’d showers, high 65

Sunday: Widespread rain, high 63

Monday: Early showers, colder, high 49

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

Changes to our forecast begin to arrive today, as shower chances increase into the weekend. For our Friday, expect widely scattered shower activity, with only light totals expected. There will still be plenty of dry time mixed in throughout the day. We’ll also still be warm, with highs in the middle 70s, thanks to a strong southerly breeze.

Our frontal system continues to move closer into Saturday, which increases our shower chances a bit. Expect scattered rain throughout the day, with highs dropping back to the middle 60s. There will still be lots of dry time mixed in on Saturday as well.

More widespread rain arrives on Sunday, with heavier showers expected during the morning, then showers lingering off-and-on throughout the rest of the day. Highs drop back to the lower 60s.

By Monday, we get behind a strong cold front. This leaves us with a few lingering showers Monday morning, then we’ll see drier conditions into the back half of the day. Highs drop back to the upper 40s.

For Halloween on Tuesday, we start off with temperatures close to freezing, and highs only rebound to the middle 40s. Most everybody will be dry, but we will be very chilly.

-McKenna