Showers, gusty storms, with a May Alberta clipper storm on Mother’s Day

An Alberta clipper moving across Lower Michigan with a trailing cold front is responsible for a line of showers and storms with strong winds, frequent lightning and small hail. A threat of damaging wind gusts to 60 mph will exist on the leading edge of the line between 4 and 6 p.m. across the Columbus area, and then farther east until sunset.

Chilly showers will linger overnight into early Monday morning, possibly mixing briefly with snowflakes, as another shot of cold air moves in behind departing low pressure.

High pressure over Kentucky will bring fair skies Tuesday after an early frost, before temperatures return to seasonal levels later in the week. We will likely finally see 70 degrees Thursday through Saturday, but the warmth will come with moisture, coupled with periods of rain and storms.