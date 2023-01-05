Light showers will gradually mix with snowflakes after midnight, associated with a cold upper-level low pressure area moving across the region. A light accumulation could coat colder surfaces at daybreak north of the Columbus area.

Clouds and scattered flurries will linger Friday morning, as temperatures settle in more seasonal levels, in the mid-30s.

High pressure in the Northeast will continue to filter in chilly air early in the weekend, and also deflect a weak disturbance to the south.

Low pressure in the central Plains will drift northeast along the Ohio River Sunday, bringing a few afternoon and evening showers. Clouds will stick around on Monday behind the weak system.

The relatively mild weather will continue early next week, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s, as high pressure stretches across the Southern states. A cold front will bring a return to seasonably cold weather midweek.

FORECAST

Tonight: Light showers, changing to flurries late. Low 33

Friday: Flurries early, mainly cloudy. High 38

Saturday: Early snow south, mainly cloudy. High 41 (30)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, few showers p.m. High 42 (31)

Monday: Clouds, then some sun. High 45 (34)

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. High 47 (34)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 39 (32)

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun. High: 36 (29)

-Ben