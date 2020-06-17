Showers, few storms, warmer & muggy air for the end of Spring

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, seasonal, low 62

Thursday: Sct’d pm storms, high 82

Friday: Isolated pm storms, warmer, high 86

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 89

Sunday: Partly cloudy early, storms later, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

We will continue to see a few light showers and sprinkles early, otherwise clouds will start to thin a bit overnight tonight. We will see temps fall back into the lower 60s overnight tonight with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday we will see clouds slowly increasing through the morning hours with a few pop-up showers and then some scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday, highs during the day will top in the lower 80s.

The system that is clipping our area on the western fringe will continue to shift north during the day on Friday, and this will give us some more sunshine, and lesser chances of showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday we will get away from that system with more sunshine expected and temps back in the upper 80s to near 90.

Sunday will start off with sunshine in the morning, but we will see more clouds and scattered storms popping up during the afternoon and evening hours with hot temps expected in the upper 80s with a good amount of humidity.

Unfortunately, it appears we will have an unsettled weather pattern early next week. This will keep scattered rain chances in the weather forecast for most of the first part of the week next week.

High temps will be in the middle 80s on Monday with scattered showers and storms. Tuesday will have a chance of showers with highs in the middle 80s. On Wednesday we will see a few pop-ups possible with highs in the lower 80s.

-Dave