A southerly flow of moist air will bring numerous showers and a few embedded thunderstorms today. Temperatures will only slowly rise under heavy cloud cover into the low 70s.

A large slow-moving storm over the Midwest will drift eastward across the region, promoting humid and unsettled weather with occasional showers and storms. A few strong storms are possible later in the day as the instability increases.

A cold front will cross the state Friday, with more showers and rumbles. The clouds and scattered showers will shift farther east early Saturday in time for the holiday weekend. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s Saturday, under partly sunny skies.

Warmer weather will prevail Sunday and on Memorial Day, with summerlike highs in the 80s.

Forecast

Thursday: Showers, few storms later. High 74

Tonight: Showers, storms, heavy rain. Low 62

Friday: Showers, rumbles. High 72

Saturday: Morning clouds, clearing. High 74 (59)

Sunday: Sunshine, breezy, warmer. High 82 (58)

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy. High 87 (64)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 89 (67)

Wednesday: Sunny, hot. High 91 (69)