QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & PM storms, high 73

Tonight: Showers tapering, low 61

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, windy, humid, high 90

Saturday: Rain & storms, high 85

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, colder, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Rain will start to pick up from west to east by mid to late morning today, but it will be light to start. We’ll then get a bit of a break before heavier rain and a few storms move in this afternoon. The better chance of strong to severe storms looks to stick along and south of the Ohio River, and those will arrive later tonight. Currently Pike County is under a marginal risk for severe weather, but the greatest threat there will be the potential for some localized flooding. Highs will top out in the low 70s Wednesday.

Thursday looks to remain mostly dry, with temperatures topping out in the lower 80s. We could see a light shower and a few rumbles of thunder overnight Thursday with a boundary lifting north. But for the most part, mostly dry conditions remain in place as we end the workweek.

Friday will be the hottest day of the year, and right near record-breaking, with highs topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s in the south. Humidity will also be on the up and up to end the workweek, and it will be breezy, even gusty at times.

That high humidity to end the workweek will all feed into rain and storms that build in during the day on Saturday. We’ll see temperatures in the low to mid 80s Saturday, with high humidity with rain kicking off the day and storms arriving by afternoon.

On the heels of a cold front, temperatures on Sunday will drop to the upper 60s with decreasing cloud cover. Temperatures remain cooler to kick off the next workweek, with temperatures near 70 on Monday and mostly sunny skies.

-McKenna